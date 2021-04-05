 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montgomery named Rookie of the Week
0 comments

Montgomery named Rookie of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury graduate Maddie Montgomery was named Liberty League women's lacrosse Rookie of the Week on Monday.

Montgomery, who plays for William Smith College, scored six goals during a pair of weekend games against Ithaca College. She scored twice on Friday, then had a career-high four goals on Saturday. She leads the team with 11 goals and 12 points in five games.

Montgomery is playing her first season of college lacrosse after missing her freshman year with an injury.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News