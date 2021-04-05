Montgomery named Rookie of the Week

Queensbury graduate Maddie Montgomery was named Liberty League women's lacrosse Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Montgomery, who plays for William Smith College, scored six goals during a pair of weekend games against Ithaca College. She scored twice on Friday, then had a career-high four goals on Saturday. She leads the team with 11 goals and 12 points in five games.
Montgomery is playing her first season of college lacrosse after missing her freshman year with an injury.
