Montgomery named Liberty League Rookie of Year in women's lacrosse

Former Queensbury standout Maddie Montgomery of William Smith College has been named Rookie of the Year in Liberty League women's lacrosse.
Montgomery, a sophomore who missed the 2020 season with an injury, leads the Herons (8-4) with 41 goals and six assists, and also has 33 draw controls, 12 ground balls and six caused turnovers. She had a career-best eight points with six goals and two assists against Clarkson on April 9, and she has seven hat tricks this season.
Montgomery was named the Liberty League Rookie of the Week three times and the Offensive Performer of the Week once.
William Smith earned a bid to the NCAA Division III tournament, and faces Meredith on Saturday in the first round at Franklin & Marshall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.