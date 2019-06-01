{{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury senior Maddie Montgomery was named one of five girls lacrosse All-Americans from Section II earlier this week.

Montgomery leads the Spartans with a single-season-record 87 goals, 35 assists and 122 points (third-best in school history). Her eight-goal performance against Johnstown on May 1 tied her for second place in school history for goals in a game.

Montgomery will attend William Smith in the fall.

