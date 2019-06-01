Queensbury senior Maddie Montgomery was named one of five girls lacrosse All-Americans from Section II earlier this week.
Montgomery leads the Spartans with a single-season-record 87 goals, 35 assists and 122 points (third-best in school history). Her eight-goal performance against Johnstown on May 1 tied her for second place in school history for goals in a game.
Montgomery will attend William Smith in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.