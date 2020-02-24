Montgomery, Klingebiel win state ski titles

Hunter Montgomery and Hannah Klingebiel were back on top of the awards stand on Monday, winning slalom races at the state high school Alpine ski championships at Bristol Mountain.
Queensbury's Montgomery became a four-time state individual champion, beating out the boys field with a two-run time of 1:16.09. The second-place skier was more than a second and a half behind him.
Montgomery won the state slalom and giant slalom titles last year and was the 2018 state slalom champion.
Klingebiel of Schuylerville won the girls slalom competition with a combined time of 1:29.80. She was the 2018 state slalom champion and finished in the top three of both races at last year's state meet.
Meredith Montgomery of Queensbury placed 11th in the girls state slalom on Monday. Lucy Daly of Saratoga was 22nd. In the boys race, Matthew Moeckel of Saratoga was 11th, Mike Wright of Schuylerville was 18th and Marc Casabonne of Lake George took 25th.
In the state Nordic meet at Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area, Queensbury's Nick Logan took third and teammate Lucas Jenkin was fourth in the boys 10-kilometer skate race. Paul Linsday of Lake George was 10th, followed by Sam Rowley of Queensbury in 11th.
Other local finishers were Sam Bordeau of Glens Falls (14th), Teddy Borgos of Queensbury (18th), Ben Jenkin of Queensbury (20th), Gabe Smith of Johnsburg (23rd) and Joseph Cocozza of Lake George (28th).
Katrin Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne was the top local finisher in the girls 7.5K Nordic race, taking sixth. Katie Culliton of Glens Falls was ninth and Lorraina Guay of Queensbury finished 10th. Other local girls finishers included Avery Bayse of Johnsburg (21st), Brittany Barton of Queensbury (30th) and Sheridan Millington of Johnsburg (31st).
The Queensbury boys are third in the Nordic team scoring after the first day.
The state meets continue on Tuesday with the giants slalom in Alpine and the relay race for Nordic skiers.
This story will be updated with more information later in the evening.