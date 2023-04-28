GENEVA, N.Y. — William Smith College senior midfielder Maddie Montgomery, a former Queensbury standout, has been named the USA Lacrosse Magazine Division III Player of the Week.

Montgomery led the Herons with 12 points on 11 goals and an assist and had seven draw controls in a pair of victories. She scored four goals in a 17-7 win over RPI, then netted seven goals in a win over Union. It was the third time this season and fourth time in her career she scored seven goals in a game.

Montgomery has started all 15 games for undefeated William Smith (15-0) this season, recording 58 goals and 14 assists. She leads the Liberty League with 72 points. She is second on the team with 54 draw controls. A three-year starter, she has 177 career goals, 43 assists and 220 points. She is fifth on the career goals list and seventh on the points list.