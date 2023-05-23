Queensbury graduate Maddie Montgomery was named Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The William Smith College senior had nine goals and two assists this past weekend as the school earned a trip to the Division III national semifinals. Montgomery scored five goals, including the game-winning goal, in a 6-5 victory over St. John Fisher on Saturday. She recorded four goals and had seven draw controls on Sunday in the Herons' 14-4 win over Tufts.

Montgomery, the Liberty League Offensive Player of the Year, has 82 goals, 99 points and 88 draw controls and now owns the school's single-season record for goals. She is ninth in the nation in goals and the third player in school history to break the 200-goal career mark.

William Smith (21-0) will face Gettysburg on Friday in the national semifinals.