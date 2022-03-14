 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montgomery earns Liberty League honor

Maddie Montgomery of William Smith College was named Offensive Performer of the Week by the Liberty League on Monday.

Montgomery, a Queensbury graduate, led the William Smith women's lacrosse team to a 19-5 win over Nazareth on Saturday with five goals and one assist. Montgomery recorded four of her goals in the first half, including a woman-down goal that put the Herons up 9-0. She also had four draw controls.

Montgomery has a team-high 11 goals in three games so far, along with nine draw controls and four ground balls. She's played in 18 career games and scored five or more goals six times.

