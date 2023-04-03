GENEVA, NY — Queensbury's Maddie Montgomery was named Liberty League women's lacrosse Offensive Performer of the Week on Monday.

The Williams Smith College senior had nine goals and one assist last week. She recorded two goals and an assist in a victory over St. John Fisher and equaled a career high with seven goals in a win over Skidmore.

Montgomery leads the Herons (9-0) with 41 points and 32 goals. She also leads the league in goals per game (3.56) and is third in points per game (4.56). This is the fourth time she's been recognized with a league award this season.