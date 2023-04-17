Queensbury graduate Maddie Montgomery earned her fifth Liberty League weekly honor on Monday when she was named Women's Lacrosse Offensive Performer of the Week.

Montgomery recorded eight goals and three assists as William Smith won twice last week. She had a career-high nine points and matched her career-high with seven goals in a 17-8 win over Ithaca, including her 200th career point. On Senior Day against Bard, she had four draw controls, three caused turnovers, two ground balls, a goal and an assist.