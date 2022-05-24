 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montgomery earns another league award

Queensbury graduate Maddie Montgomery has been named Liberty League Women's Lacrosse Offensive Performer of the Week for the third time this season.

The William Smith College junior recorded four goals and two assists against Colby in the third round of the NCAA Division III women's lacrosse tournament. She finished the season with a team-leading 70 goals, as well as 21 assists. She was second in the Liberty League in goals scored.

Montgomery's 70 goals are the second most in program history. She's amassed 148 points and 119 goals in two seasons for the Herons, who finished 18-2 this season.

