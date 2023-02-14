QUEENSBURY — Queensbury skiers won three of the four individual titles in the Section II Alpine ski meet at West Mountain on Tuesday.

Hudson Montgomery won the boys slalom and giant slalom races while Riley Ward won the girls slalom run. The Saratoga boys and the Shenendehowa girls won the overall team crowns.

The top skiers in the section will move on to compete in the state ski meet at Bristol Mountain, Feb. 27-28.

Montgomery won the boys slalom by a little more than half a second over Colin Cotter of Broadalbin-Perth. Saratoga skiers Cooper Villiere and James Parobeck finished fifth and sixth. Stillwater's Anthony Mastropietro took seventh and Schuylerville's Esa Connelly was eighth, followed by Saratoga's Alex Landau.

Montgomery tied with Cotter for the best time in the boys giants slalom. Will Fraser was fourth and Villiere took sixth for Saratoga, which took first place in this event. Alastair Sperry of Glens Falls placed eighth and Parobeck was ninth.

Ward took first place by 22 seconds in the girls slalom race. Schuylerville's Taylor Dennis finished third, Muirenn Talbot of Glens Falls placed fifth, Pilar Gamage of Schuylerville was eighth, Lyla Curtis of Schuylerville took ninth and Amanda Maurer of Glens Falls was 10th.

Shayla Byrne of South High was second in the girls giant slalom, followed by Ward in third and Piper Dock of Glens Falls in fourth. Lola Ferrillo of Saratoga took fifth, Dennis was eighth, Meredith Montgomery of Queensbury placed ninth and Makenna Morehouse of Queensbury was 10th.

The Schuylerville girls took second overall, helped by a second-place showing in the giant slalom and a third-place showing in the slalom. The Glens Falls girls were third and Queensbury was fourth.

The Queensbury boys were third overall, with Schuylerville fourth.

Section II Alpine Ski Meet OVERALL BOYS SCORES 1. Saratoga 39, 2. Johnstown 60, 3. Queensbury 107 1/2, 4. Schuylerville 112, 5. Stillwater 120 1/2, 6. Glens Falls 129, 7. CBA 192, 8. Ballston Spa 193, 9. Shen 194, 10. Broadalbin-Perth 194 1/2, 11. Niskayuna 215, 12. South High 256, 13. Albany Academy 293. BOYS SLALOM Top 5 Skiers 1. Hudson Montgomery (QHS);46.49 2. Colin Cotter (B-Perth);47.05 3. Jakob Hanna (Johnstown);49.65 4. Carter Cheney (Johnstown);49.84 5. Cooper Villiere (Saratoga);50.57 Top 35 Local Skiers 6. James Parobeck (Saratoga);51.02 7. Anthony Mastropietro (Stillwater);51.37 8. Esa Connelly (Sch'ville);53.08 9. Alex Landau (Saratoga);53.60 11. Daniel Carozza (Sch'ville);54.02 13. Liam Meilhede (QHS);54.49 14. John Ragle (Saratoga);54.60 15. Addison Sperry (G. Falls);55.01 16. Max Sefcik (Saratoga);55.10 17. Carson Reynolds (Sch'ville);55.85 20. Samuel Palmer (G. Falls);57.67 22. Jacob Munter (Saratoga);58.05 24. Antonio Angelucci (QHS);1:00.84 25. Sam Estill (Stillwater);1:04.27 27. Finn Connelly (Sch'ville);1:05.52 32. Filson Kelleher (SGF);1:11.55 33. Shaymis Brownell (Stillwater);1:11.81 34. Carter Olson (QHS);1:12.77 35. Max Aierstok (Sch'ville);1:13.51 BOYS GIANT SLALOM Top 5 Skiers 1. Hudson Montgomery (QHS);55.18 2. Colin Cotter (B-Perth);55.18 3. Cole Evans (B. Spa);55.82 4. Will Fraser (Saratoga);56.30 5. Brady Miller (Shen);57.23 Top 35 Local Skiers 6. Cooper Villiere (Saratoga);57.26 8. Alastair Sperry (G. Falls);57.43 9. James Parobeck (Saratoga);57.86 11. Billy Welch (SGF);58.30 12. Matthew DiSiena (Stillwater);58.79 14 . Anthony Mastropietro (Stillwater);59.72 15. Samuel Palmer (G. Falls);59.89 16. James Welch (SGF);1:01.26 17. Alex Landau (Saratoga);1:01.60 18. Noah Sanita (Saratoga);1:01.73 20. Jacob Munter (Saratoga);1:02.18 21. Daniel Carozza (Sch'ville);1:02.59 22. Carson Reynolds (Sch'ville);1:02.60 25. Max Sefcik (Saratoga);1:02.98 26. Antonio Angelucci (QHS);1:04.16 29. Sam Estill (Stillwater);1:06.40 33. Finn Connelly (Sch'ville);1:06.80 34. Brayden Dock (G. Falls);1:07.19 OVERALL GIRLS SCORES 1. Shen 31, 2. Schuylerville 55, 3. Glens Falls 69, 4. Queensbury 75, 5. Broadalbin-Perth 101 1/2, 6. Lake George 150, 7. Emma Willard 151, 8. Saratoga 173, 9. Ballston Spa 182, 10. Niskayuna 193. GIRLS SLALOM Top 5 Skiers 1. Riley Ward (QHS);51.96 2. Micaela Leonard (Shen);52.18 3. Taylor Dennis (Sch'ville);53.87 4. Allison Bach (Shen);55.25 5. Muirenn Talbot (G. Falls);58.52 Top 35 Local Skiers 8. Pilar Gamage (Sch'ville);1:00.33 9. Lyla Curtis (Sch'ville);1:01.18 10. Amanda Maurer (G. Falls);1:01.44 11. Piper Dock (G. Falls);1:02.20 13. Petra Gamage (Sch'ville);1:03.63 21. Jocelyn Seiler (QHS);1:06.86 22. Alyssa Barney (Saratoga);1:07.53 29. Julia Kress (G. Falls);1:15.69 30. Eleanor Chance (Lk. George);1:15.96 31. Nora Caron (QHS);1:17.66 32. Madelynne Solan (Sch'ville);1:17.67 33. Nora Kelleher (SGF);1:18.50 34. Kate Henry (Saratoga);1:20.99 GIRLS GIANTS SLALOM Top 5 Skiers 1. Micaela Leonard (Shen);55.21 2. Shayla Byrne (SGF);55.84 3. Riley Ward (QHS);56.28 4. Piper Dock (G. Falls);56.54 5. Lola Ferrillo (Saratoga);56.64 Local Top 35 Skiers 8. Taylor Dennis (Sch'ville);57.83 9. Meredith Montgomer (QHS);58.55 10. Makenna Morehouse (QHS);58.61 13. Sylvie Farbaniec (Sch'ville);59.08 14. Pilar Gamage (Sch'ville);59.53 15. Muirenn Talbot (G. Falls);59.78 24. Amanda Maurer (G. Falls);1:03.13 25. Jocelyn Seiler (QHS);1:03.33 26. Petra Gamage (Sch'ville);1:03.54 28. Alyssa Barney (Saratoga);1:05.09 33. Julietta Rapisarda (Stillwater);1:08.37 34. Julia Kress (G. Falls);1:09.85