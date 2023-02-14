QUEENSBURY — Queensbury skiers won three of the four individual titles in the Section II Alpine ski meet at West Mountain on Tuesday.
Hudson Montgomery won the boys slalom and giant slalom races while Riley Ward won the girls slalom run. The Saratoga boys and the Shenendehowa girls won the overall team crowns.
The top skiers in the section will move on to compete in the state ski meet at Bristol Mountain, Feb. 27-28.
Montgomery won the boys slalom by a little more than half a second over Colin Cotter of Broadalbin-Perth. Saratoga skiers Cooper Villiere and James Parobeck finished fifth and sixth. Stillwater's Anthony Mastropietro took seventh and Schuylerville's Esa Connelly was eighth, followed by Saratoga's Alex Landau.
Montgomery tied with Cotter for the best time in the boys giants slalom. Will Fraser was fourth and Villiere took sixth for Saratoga, which took first place in this event. Alastair Sperry of Glens Falls placed eighth and Parobeck was ninth.
People are also reading…
Ward took first place by 22 seconds in the girls slalom race. Schuylerville's Taylor Dennis finished third, Muirenn Talbot of Glens Falls placed fifth, Pilar Gamage of Schuylerville was eighth, Lyla Curtis of Schuylerville took ninth and Amanda Maurer of Glens Falls was 10th.
Shayla Byrne of South High was second in the girls giant slalom, followed by Ward in third and Piper Dock of Glens Falls in fourth. Lola Ferrillo of Saratoga took fifth, Dennis was eighth, Meredith Montgomery of Queensbury placed ninth and Makenna Morehouse of Queensbury was 10th.
The Schuylerville girls took second overall, helped by a second-place showing in the giant slalom and a third-place showing in the slalom. The Glens Falls girls were third and Queensbury was fourth.
The Queensbury boys were third overall, with Schuylerville fourth.