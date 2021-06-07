Monday's Sectional Scoreboard

Monday's sectional playoff scores:
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Colonie 4, Shaker 0
Class A Opening Round
Burnt Hills 13, Lansingburgh 1
Class B Play-in Game
Cohoes 11, Broadalbin-Perth 5
Class C Play-in Games
Maple Hill 14, Waterford 2
Voorheesville 3, Middleburgh 1
Hoosic Valley 3, Canajoharie 1
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class C Play-in Games
Hoosick Falls 8, Voorheesville 1
Maple Hill 20, Berlin-New Lebanon 2
BOYS TENNIS
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Saratoga 6, Albany Academy 3
Bethlehem def. Shaker
Class A Semifinals
Queensbury 6, Averill Park 1