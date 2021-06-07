 Skip to main content
Monday's Sectional Scoreboard
Monday's Sectional Scoreboard

Monday's sectional playoff scores:

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Colonie 4, Shaker 0

Class A Opening Round

Burnt Hills 13, Lansingburgh 1

Class B Play-in Game

Cohoes 11, Broadalbin-Perth 5

Class C Play-in Games

Maple Hill 14, Waterford 2

Voorheesville 3, Middleburgh 1

Hoosic Valley 3, Canajoharie 1

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class C Play-in Games

Hoosick Falls 8, Voorheesville 1

Maple Hill 20, Berlin-New Lebanon 2

BOYS TENNIS

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Saratoga 6, Albany Academy 3

Bethlehem def. Shaker

Class A Semifinals

Queensbury 6, Averill Park 1

