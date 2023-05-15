Monday's sectional scores:
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Saratoga 15, Guilderland 8
Colonie 20, Albany 2
Class D Quarterfinals
Schuylerville 19, LaSalle 2
Cohoes 17, Catholic Central 2
Voorheesville 22, Johnstown 4
Greenwich 21, Hoosick Falls 7
BOYS TENNIS
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Bethlehem 8, Niskayuna 1
Shaker 5, Saratoga 4
Class A Semifinals
Queensbury 6, Burnt Hills 1
Scotia 5, CBA 2
Class B Semifinals
La Salle 6, Coxsackie-Athens 1
Glens Falls 7, Greenville 0
Class C-D Semifinals
Maple Hill 5, Whitehall 2
Mekeel Christian 4, Argyle 3