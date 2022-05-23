 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SECTIONAL SCOREBOARD

Monday's sectional scoreboard (complete)

Monday’s scores

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Saratoga Springs 7, Shenendehowa 1

Shaker 2, Columbia 0

Class A Semifinals

Mohonasen 8, Troy 7

Averill Park 8, Scotia 3

Class B Semifinals

Ichabod Crane 8, Fonda 2

Schuylerville 9, Catskill 7

Class CC Semifinals

Canajoharie 11, Maple Hill 10

Chatham 7, Greenwich 2

Class C Semifinals

Duanesburg 13, Bishop Gibbons 6

Galway 11, Hartford-Fort Edward 3

Class D Semifinals

Fort Ann 5, Argyle 1

Germantown 15, Loudonville Christian 0

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Crown Point 7, Johnsburg-Minerva 2

Chazy 14, Schroon-Bolton-Newcomb 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Shaker 20, Albany 2

Saratoga def. Colonie

Shenendehowa 19, Guilderland 2

