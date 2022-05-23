Monday's sectional scoreboard (complete)

Monday’s scores
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Saratoga Springs 7, Shenendehowa 1
Shaker 2, Columbia 0
Class A Semifinals
Mohonasen 8, Troy 7
Averill Park 8, Scotia 3
Class B Semifinals
Ichabod Crane 8, Fonda 2
Schuylerville 9, Catskill 7
Class CC Semifinals
Canajoharie 11, Maple Hill 10
Chatham 7, Greenwich 2
Class C Semifinals
Duanesburg 13, Bishop Gibbons 6
Galway 11, Hartford-Fort Edward 3
Class D Semifinals
Fort Ann 5, Argyle 1
Germantown 15, Loudonville Christian 0
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Crown Point 7, Johnsburg-Minerva 2
Chazy 14, Schroon-Bolton-Newcomb 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Shaker 20, Albany 2
Saratoga def. Colonie
Shenendehowa 19, Guilderland 2