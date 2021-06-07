 Skip to main content
Monday's Section II Playoff Schedule
Monday's high school playoff schedule:

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Play-in Games

Watervliet at Cobleskill, 4 p.m.

Ravena at Coxsackie-Athens, 4 p.m.

Class C Play-in Games

Berne-Knox at Stillwater, 4 p.m.

Bishop Gibbons at Duanesburg, 4 p.m.

Voorheesville at Hoosick Falls, 4 p.m.

Berlin at Maple Hill, 4 p.m.

Middleburgh at Waterford, 4 p.m.

Corinth at Schoharie, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Albany at Niskayuna, 4:30 p.m.

Shaker at Colonie, 5 p.m.

Class A Opening Round

Burnt Hills at Lansingburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Class B Play-in Games

Albany Academy at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Cohoes, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Play-in Games

Schoharie at Berlin-New Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Middleburgh at Voorheesville, 4:30 p.m.

Galway at Hoosick Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Duanesburg at Holy Names, 4:30 p.m.

Waterford at Maple Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Canajoharie, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Guilderland at Shaker, 4:15 p.m.

Colonie at Saratoga, 4:15 p.m.

Albany at Shenendehowa, 4:15 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Albany Academy at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.

Amsterdam at Niskayuna, 4:15 p.m.

