Monday's Section II Playoff Schedule

Monday's high school playoff schedule:
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Play-in Games
Watervliet at Cobleskill, 4 p.m.
Ravena at Coxsackie-Athens, 4 p.m.
Class C Play-in Games
Berne-Knox at Stillwater, 4 p.m.
Bishop Gibbons at Duanesburg, 4 p.m.
Voorheesville at Hoosick Falls, 4 p.m.
Berlin at Maple Hill, 4 p.m.
Middleburgh at Waterford, 4 p.m.
Corinth at Schoharie, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Albany at Niskayuna, 4:30 p.m.
Shaker at Colonie, 5 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Burnt Hills at Lansingburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Troy, 4:30 p.m.
Class B Play-in Games
Albany Academy at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Cohoes, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Play-in Games
Schoharie at Berlin-New Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Middleburgh at Voorheesville, 4:30 p.m.
Galway at Hoosick Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Duanesburg at Holy Names, 4:30 p.m.
Waterford at Maple Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Canajoharie, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Guilderland at Shaker, 4:15 p.m.
Colonie at Saratoga, 4:15 p.m.
Albany at Shenendehowa, 4:15 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Albany Academy at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.
Amsterdam at Niskayuna, 4:15 p.m.