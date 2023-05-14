BOYS TENNIS
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Niskayuna at Bethlehem, 4 p.m.
Shaker at Saratoga, 4 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 4 p.m.
CBA at Scotia, 4 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Coxsackie-Athens at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Greenville at Glens Falls, 4 p.m.
Class C-D Semifinals
Whitehall at Maple Hill, 4 p.m.
Argyle at Mekeel Christian, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Guilderland at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.
Albany at Colonie, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Catholic Central at Cohoes, 4:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Johnstown at Voorheesville, 4:30 p.m.
La Salle at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.