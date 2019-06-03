{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Shenendehowa 7, Niskayuna 1 (9 innings)

Section VII Tournament

Class C Final

Ticonderoga 15, Lake Placid 0

SOFTBALL

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Crown Point 6, Elizabethtown-Westport 0

