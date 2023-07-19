LITTLE FALLS — Mohawk Valley scored three runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Wednesday night.

The Dragons return home on Thursday for a 5 p.m. doubleheader against Saugerties, the first of two straight doubleheaders at East Field. The Dragons are 11-20 in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League games.

Mitch Balint went 3 for 5 for Mohawk Valley in Thursday's game. Starter Ethan Patch got the win and CJ DiNapoli pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for a save.

The Dragons were held to four hits. Starter Antonio Hicks took the loss.