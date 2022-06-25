Mohawk Valley pitchers shut down Dragons

GLENS FALLS — Troy Butler and Ruben Del Castillo combined on a two-hitter as Mohawk Valley shut out the Glens Falls Dragons 10-0 on Saturday in a seven-inning game at East Field.

The Dragons return to East Field on Sunday night to face Amsterdam at 7 p.m.

Butler went five innings to get the win, allowing one hit while striking out nine. Del Castillo allowed one hit over the remaining two innings.

Leadoff hitter Phillip Krpata had both of the Dragons' hits. Riley Orr of Queensbury started and took the loss for Glens Falls, giving up seven runs (five earned) on only three hits over four innings.

Alfredo Delgado and Noah Lucier each drove in two runs for Mohawk Valley and Garrett Musey scored three runs. The visitors scored three times in the first inning and twice in the third, fifth and sixth.

Mohawk Valley is in fourth place of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's East Division. The Dragons, at 4-14, are one game ahead of last-place Watertown.

