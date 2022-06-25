 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mohawk Valley pitchers shut down Dragons

  • 0
Dragons vs. Mohawk Valley

Riley Orr delivers a pitch for the Glens Falls Dragons during the first inning of Saturday's game at East Field.

 Greg Brownell, The Post-Star

GLENS FALLS — Troy Butler and Ruben Del Castillo combined on a two-hitter as Mohawk Valley shut out the Glens Falls Dragons 10-0 on Saturday in a seven-inning game at East Field.

The Dragons return to East Field on Sunday night to face Amsterdam at 7 p.m.

Butler went five innings to get the win, allowing one hit while striking out nine. Del Castillo allowed one hit over the remaining two innings.

Leadoff hitter Phillip Krpata had both of the Dragons' hits. Riley Orr of Queensbury started and took the loss for Glens Falls, giving up seven runs (five earned) on only three hits over four innings.

Alfredo Delgado and Noah Lucier each drove in two runs for Mohawk Valley and Garrett Musey scored three runs. The visitors scored three times in the first inning and twice in the third, fifth and sixth.

Mohawk Valley is in fourth place of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's East Division. The Dragons, at 4-14, are one game ahead of last-place Watertown.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Dragons are beaten in Albany

Dragons are beaten in Albany

Albany scored four runs in the fourth inning and took advantage of four Glens Falls Dragons errors in a 6-2 victory on Friday evening.

Oneonta rallies to beat Dragons

Oneonta rallies to beat Dragons

Jelani Hamer drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a ninth-inning single as Oneonta rallied to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 6-5 on Thursday at East Field.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News