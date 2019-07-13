{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLE FALLS — Mohawk Valley scored seven times in the first inning and rolled to a 21-5 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Saturday.

The Diamond Dawgs recorded 17 hits against four Glens Falls pitchers to improve to 21-11. The Dragons, meanwhile, dropped to 10-23 and remain in last place in the East Division of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

The Dragons had a pretty good day at the plate with 11 hits, but as has often been the case this season, their pitching couldn’t keep up. Daniel Parslow started and lasted less than one inning. The Dragons’ four pitchers combined to allow 18 earned runs.

Nick Cimillo and Jacob Josey both went 3 for 6 for Mohawk Valley. Joseph Carpenter and Justin Guerrera each drove in four runs.

Big innings killed the Dragons. The Diamond Dawgs scored seven in the first, seven in the sixth and six in the fourth.

Jake Manderson hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning for Glens Falls. Brian Hart, Nicholas Campana and Hunter Tabb each recorded two hits.

