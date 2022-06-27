Mohawk Valley cruises past Dragons

LITTLE FALLS — Pete Durocher hit a grand slam and Mohawk Valley used a 13-hit attack to beat the Glens Falls Dragons on Monday, 16-0.

The DiamondDawgs scored seven times in the first inning and got nine more in the fourth. Nine players had at least one hit for Mohawk Valley. Durocher drove in five runs and Marshall Awtry knocked in three.

Colin Gauthier pitched all five innings for the win, allowing just one hit, a single by Anthony Ruzzo. Will Conroy took the loss for Glens Falls.

The Dragons fell to 4-17 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League and have seen their last four games end via the mercy rule. Glens Falls is off Tuesday and plays at Saugerties on Wednesday.

