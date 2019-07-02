VOORHEESVILLE — Glens Falls Country Club's Ryan Miller shot a one under 71 Monday to tie for medalist honors at the New York State Men's Amateur Capital District qualifier at Colonie Country Club.
It is the sixth time that Miller, 39, has qualified for the state amateur. This year's contest will be held Aug. 6-8 at Crag Burn Golf Club.
The qualifier for the state boys' junior amateur was held simultaneously. Battenkill Country Club's Jake Owens got the final qualifying spot with an 81. The boys' junior amateur will be held July 23-24 at Seven Oaks Golf Course.
