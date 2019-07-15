{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Ann's Tyler Mattison has been selected as one of the West Division's pitchers for the Cape Cod League All-Star Game.

Mattison, a junior at Bryant University, pitches for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks. Through Sunday, he had appeared in and started in four games. In 18 innings, he had allowed 17 hits, nine runs, eight earned runs and five walks. He had struck out 14 with an earned run average of 4.00.

The All-Star Game will be Sunday in Orleans.

