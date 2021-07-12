Mattison drafted by Detroit Tigers

According to Bryant University, he is the highest drafted player in school history.

"I put myself in a good place with the season I had," he said. "(Being drafted) is something I've always wanted to happen, but I didn't stress about it. I was fortunate to come out on the right side of it today."

Mattison played three season of summer league ball — with the Glens Falls Dragons of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in 2017, the Newport, Rhode Island team in the New England Collegiate Baseball League in 2018 and the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod league the following summer.

He was 17 years old and had just graduated from Fort Ann when he pitched for the Dragons at East Field.

"I was fresh out of high school, got my feet wet with college baseball, started making the transition, started to understand the speed of the game and just how competitive it is," he said. "Looking back, I'm very happy I was given the opportunity to play there."

Mattison, who graduated from Bryant in May with a degree in marketing, said he'll find out in the next few days where his baseball career takes him next.

"I'm just super happy to put on a uniform and to be able to go play professional baseball," he said.