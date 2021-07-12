Mattison drafted by Detroit Tigers

Tyler Mattison has come a long way since 2017, when he was a three-sport star leading Fort Ann to the Class D state baseball championship.
He spent four years pitching at Bryant University and took a tour of the nation's summer baseball leagues. Now he's getting ready to play professional baseball.
Mattison was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday, going as the 104st pick overall.
Mattison said he watched the live stream of the draft at home with his parents. He got a phone call from his advisor, who told him the Tigers were about to take him.
"It was pretty cool when I heard my named called," Mattison said in a phone interview.
Mattison is waiting to hear from Detroit as to where he might be assigned. The Tigers have Class A minor-league teams in Comstock Park, Michigan, and Lakeland, Florida, as well as rookie league teams based in Florida.
Mattison was the Northeast Conference's Pitcher of the Year this past season, going 10-3 with a 2.46 ERA in 13 games as a Bryant senior. He averaged more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings. The year before, he went 0-3 in a pandemic-shortened season.
"I was happy to be back," he said. "I kind of wanted to have a redemption season. The bottom line was, I wanted to have fun, get back to competing, just working my butt off."
According to Bryant University, he is the highest drafted player in school history.
"I put myself in a good place with the season I had," he said. "(Being drafted) is something I've always wanted to happen, but I didn't stress about it. I was fortunate to come out on the right side of it today."
Mattison played three season of summer league ball — with the Glens Falls Dragons of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in 2017, the Newport, Rhode Island team in the New England Collegiate Baseball League in 2018 and the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod league the following summer.
He was 17 years old and had just graduated from Fort Ann when he pitched for the Dragons at East Field.
"I was fresh out of high school, got my feet wet with college baseball, started making the transition, started to understand the speed of the game and just how competitive it is," he said. "Looking back, I'm very happy I was given the opportunity to play there."
Mattison, who graduated from Bryant in May with a degree in marketing, said he'll find out in the next few days where his baseball career takes him next.
"I'm just super happy to put on a uniform and to be able to go play professional baseball," he said.
Three decades ago, the Tigers had a Class AA minor-league affiliate in Glens Falls. The Glens Falls Tigers of the Eastern League played at East Field from 1986 to 1988. The team's most notable player was future Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz.