ITHACA — Former Queensbury standout Matt Chase, a senior pitcher for the Ithaca College baseball team, was named Most Outstanding Performer of the Liberty League Tournament, held last weekend at Skidmore.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-hander pitched four innings of scoreless relief in a 6-4 victory over RIT in Saturday's championship game, as the Bombers repeated as Liberty League champs. Chase struck out four and walked one to pick up the win.

On Thursday, Chase earned the save in a 7-4 semifinal win over Rochester, inducing a game-ending double play on his second pitch.

Chase, who is primarily a reliever, is 4-2 this season with two saves, with a 3.82 earned-run average, 28 strikeouts and 12 walks in 33 innings pitched.

A business administration major, Chase was also named to the Liberty League All-Academic team for the second straight year.

Ithaca (28-14) plays in the Cortland bracket of the NCAA Division III regionals this weekend, beginning Friday against Eastern Connecticut.