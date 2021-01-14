Marcantonio named to SUNYAC all-decade cross country team

CORTLAND — Former Glens Falls standout Nick Marcantonio has been named to the SUNYAC Men's Cross Country All-Decade Team.

Marcantonio, who ran for Cortland State from 2011-14, was a three-time NCAA Division III All-American and competed in nationals all four seasons.

He was a four-time All-SUNYAC and All-Atlantic Region selection, and was Atlantic Region champion and USTFCCCA Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year in 2013.

Marcantonio, a 2011 Glens Falls graduate, was the SUNYAC men's cross country champion in 2013 and '14, and was named to the SUNYAC Cross Country Hall of Fame. He led the Red Dragons to the 2013 SUNYAC team title and to four straight national meets.

