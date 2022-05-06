Mallory named ECC Rookie of the Year

Messiah Mallory of the College of Staten Island was named men's basketball Rookie of the Year by the East Coast Conference.

Mallory, a freshman, averaged 14.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and shot 51.5 percent from the field. He led the conference with 50 blocked shots and recorded 70 assists. Mallory won ECC Rookie of the Week honors eight times this past season and earned second team all-conference honors.