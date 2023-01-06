 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madelyn Brophy named to ODK honor society

  • 0

ONEONTA — Former Greenwich standout Madelyn Brophy, a junior at SUNY Oneonta, was recently inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.

Brophy, a member of the Red Dragons' first-ever SUNYAC champion women's tennis team this past fall, has excelled in the classroom as an elementary education major. She has made the Provost list with a 4.0 average twice, and the Dean's list with a 3.5 or higher average once.

Students chosen for ODK membership "exhibit a high standard of leadership in collegiate athletics, superior scholarship and exemplary character."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News