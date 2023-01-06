Madelyn Brophy named to ODK honor society

ONEONTA — Former Greenwich standout Madelyn Brophy, a junior at SUNY Oneonta, was recently inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.
Brophy, a member of the Red Dragons' first-ever SUNYAC champion women's tennis team this past fall, has excelled in the classroom as an elementary education major. She has made the Provost list with a 4.0 average twice, and the Dean's list with a 3.5 or higher average once.
Students chosen for ODK membership "exhibit a high standard of leadership in collegiate athletics, superior scholarship and exemplary character."