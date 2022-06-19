Macey joins New York State Softball Hall of Fame

Marissa Macey was part of a dominant stretch of South Glens Falls softball teams, including a state championship 15 years ago.

On Saturday, the former Marissa Carpenter was inducted into the New York State Softball Hall of Fame, in a ceremony held at the Mudville Softball Complex in Herkimer.

A dominant pitcher who went 69-2 over a three-year span for the Bulldogs, Macey said she felt her Hall of Fame induction was as much a recognition of her team as it was for anything she did.

"Softball is not an individual sport," Macey said by phone Sunday evening. "Any individual success you have is because of the team around you.

"I wasn't an overpowering pitcher, but I knew my team had my back all the time. Our defense was incredible," she added. "If you can trust your team, it's so much easier to play your best."

Macey was a two-time Post-Star Player of the Year, and led the Bulldogs to the Class A state championship in 2007 and a state runner-up finish as a senior in 2008. South High reached the Class A state final four in each of her three varsity seasons, 2006-08, under longtime coach Laurie Ciuffetelli.

Macey, who lives in South Glens Falls with her husband and two young daughters, is an elementary school teacher and plans to return to coaching.

While she remembered some terrific individual plays by teammates — like Chelsea Carruthers' throwout at home in the state final, or Amanda Perry's semifinal-winning home run — what Macey recalled the most was the camaraderie.

"We played before kids had the cell phones and social media they have now, so we truly got to spend time together as a team," she said. "On our bus rides, we were all singing along with the radio. Everybody was selfless — we all supported each other. It seemed like somebody else stepped up every single game."

Joining Macey in the State Softball Hall of Fame from Section II were former Section II Player of the Year Robyn West, a standout pitcher for Saratoga Springs who graduated in 1997, and former Mechanicville standout Anna Arceneaux. Arceneaux was a two-time first-team all-state pitcher in Class B for the Red Raiders before graduating in 2011.

The rest of the Class of 2022 inductees were former players Christia Mohan-Besko (Arlington), Char Dodd (Susquehanna Valley), Paige Rauch (Windsor/Binghamton), Hannah Anderson (Caledonia-Mumford), Bridgette Newman (Hilton), Corinn Genovese (Williamsville North), Sarah Cornell (Clarke), Marissa Diescher (Livingston Manor) and Jaime Grillo (Brentwood), and coaches/contributors Tony Toronto (North Rockland/Nanuet), Nick Spataro (Liverpool), Dave Ligeikis (Binghamton Seton Catholic), Jim Testa (Union-Endicott) and Stan Harris (Bolivar-Richburg).

