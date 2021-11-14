 Skip to main content
Lucas Morse has career day for Castleton football

CASTLETON, Vt. — Former Whitehall standout Lucas Morse rushed for a career-best 247 yards and two touchdowns — including the eventual game-winner — to lift the Castleton University football team to victory Saturday.

Morse, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound graduate student, scored from 3 yards out with 42 seconds remaining, and Noah Crossman's extra point gave the Spartans the lead for good, 31-30, in the win over Gallaudet.

Morse also scored on a 4-yard run as Castleton rallied from second-half deficits of 27-17 and 30-24. He carried the ball 23 times, including five carries of 20 or more yards, and he had a 54-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Morse's 247 yards was second only to former Fort Edward standout Tyler Carpenter's single-game record 298 yards set in 2009. His 10.7 yards per carry set a team single-game record.

For the season, Morse finished with 521 yards and five touchdowns.

Castleton finished the season at 6-4.

