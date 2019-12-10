Louisville becomes latest No. 1 to lose, falls to Texas Tech

"We're going to have to grow from this and use it as a lesson learned," Mack said.

Security did man the baseline to keep the wildly enthusiastic Red Raiders fans at bay.

"We had the Raider Power going in Madison Square Garden," Beard said.

The Cardinals missed 20 of 28 shots overall from the floor in the first half and were limited from 3-point range, the kind of shooting that gave a scuffling team like Texas Tech a chance.

And who knew, the walk-on would lead them.

Benson, one of only three players back from last year's team, had the Red Raiders fans going wild with a pair of sensational blocks that stunned the Cards. Benson stuffed Nwora, a player of the year candidate, and then finished the half with a monster rejection off a Lamarr Kimble shot at the horn to send the Red Raiders into halftime up 31-28. They led by as many as nine in the half and were in prime position to pull off the No. 1 stunner.

Benson, the shaggy-haired, ink-stained bundle of energy, had his teammates riled up from tip.

"Sometimes, it's hard to pump the breaks," he said. "But I'd rather pump the breaks than not be rolling at all."