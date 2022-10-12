 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Logan named NAC Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week

COBLESKILL — Former Queensbury standout Nick Logan, a junior on the SUNY Cobleskill men's cross country team, has been named the North Atlantic Conference Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week. It was his second such honor of the season.

Logan finished third overall out of 88 runners in the MSMC Blue Knight Invitiational on Saturday, finishing the 8-kilometer course at Mount Saint Mary's College with a time of 27 minutes, 17.7 seconds.

The Fighting Tigers finished second in the 14-team event with 47 points.

