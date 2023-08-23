WILTON

For April Weygand, the book chronicling her hikes on the Appalachian Trail took longer and was in its own way as arduous to produce as the hikes that inspired it.

The Wilton native’s book, “Trail Gimp: Self Discovery and Empowerment on the Appalachian Trail,” published in June by Change Empire Books, is available online and at local bookstores.

The fact that Weygand’s story is available at all is a testament to the same determination and perseverance that brought her 2,160 grueling miles from Georgia to Maine on her 1998 solo “thru-hike” of the Appalachian Trail. The book took her another 25 years.

Weygand loves hiking, but by no means does she consider herself an uber-athlete who conquers High Peaks for fun. She’s a wife, mom and business owner who discovered self-reliance and self-confidence as a young woman conquering the longest trail in the East by herself.

“Everybody has their own reason for hiking (the trail), and a lot of them don’t even know what it is,” Weygand said in her office in Wilton. “And a lot of them don’t find out till later. I found out my reason was I needed to learn to depend on myself and trust myself. I needed to be happy with myself.”

She also found a whole community on the Appalachian Trail, hikers who look out for each other and help each other along the way.

The title of her book, “Trail Gimp,” refers to her trail name, a pseudonym that thru-hikers use to identify themselves on the trail. Weygand’s book includes many of the colorful characters she met, all known by their trail names.

Weygand got her trail name during her abandoned 1996 thru-hike, when foot and leg injuries caused then-26-year-old April Peterson to limp and eventually forced her off the trail in Virginia.

“I don’t know if I gave that to myself or it was given to me in ‘96,” she said. “But I started introducing myself as Trail Gimp on the trail, and that’s when I first realized, ‘Oh, the trail is changing you — you’re not April anymore, you’re Trail Gimp. Trail Gimp is cool, April is definitely not cool. April follows the rules, she always does what she’s told. Trail Gimp is fun, she’s adventurous, she can do things on her own.

“It’s weird how your personality changes a little bit on the trail — you become the person you really want to be,” she added.

Almost 10 years after her successful 1998 thru-hike, Weygand — a one-time English teacher — started to write a memoir of her journey. She took out her maps, her guidebook, contacted old trail friends, and wrote.

“I turned it into a story, but it was very detailed — too detailed. Like boring. Like things that people wouldn’t care about,” she recalled. “There was a basic storyline, but it was pretty much a journal of what I did.”

And by then, she had two young children and a cleaning business to run.

“The idea of editing 450 pages is so overwhelming, I didn’t know where to start,” she said. “It just stayed on a shelf, and I expected it to stay there forever.”

Weygand took another crack at the book a couple of years ago. She met an online writing coach from Australia, Cathryn Mora, who was looking for writers for an anthology about how people found their spirituality.

“I said, ‘Oh, well, that’s easy, I found mine on the Appalachian Trail,’” Weygand said, and she wrote a chapter in the anthology.

Mora encouraged Weygand to write her book. Weygand was skeptical, figuring there were already enough memoirs and books about the Appalachian Trail.

“I said, ‘Nobody is going to read it,’” Weygand said. “And she says, ‘Yeah, but I want to read it. And your story is your story, it’s not your friend’s story — each story is different.’”

Between writing and editing and sticking to a schedule, eventually, “Trail Gimp” became a reality — a 229-page memoir of a young woman’s two solo hikes on the trail, and her life at the time. In the book, she describes her hikes, her self-discoveries, mishaps and triumphs, the people who shared parts of her journey, and her reasons for going in the first place.

At the time, Weygand said she was looking for a change, a way to shake up her life, which she felt was at a crossroads, personally and professionally.

“I think I was out of options, and I always liked adventure,” she said. “We had woods behind our house (in Wilton), and we would always go out there and go exploring and see where it goes.”

Inspired by reading others’ experiences on the Appalachian Trail and the book “Walk Across America,” Weygand decided to give it a shot.

“I don’t know why I picked something so difficult, but I guess that’s just me, I always liked a challenge,” she said with a chuckle.

Weygand was humbled by the experience of having to leave the trail in her first attempt, as inexperience and less-than-ideal equipment led to injuries.

“I felt like a failure, and I had never felt like that before,” she said. “I had to convince myself I wasn’t quitting voluntarily, it was my body not allowing me to continue.”

Weygand was much better prepared in 1998. She had quit her teaching job in North Carolina and got her body in shape. It took her about 5 1/2 months to complete the trail by the Oct. 15 deadline, when the trail to Mt. Katahdin in Maine is closed. Most people take 5-6 months to complete the 2,100-plus-mile journey.

“The trail teaches you a lot of humility and a lot of your limitations, and what you can and can’t do every day,” she said. “But it also teaches you, little by little, that you’ll get there, you get stronger a little bit every day.”

Weygand offered a few pointers for attempting the Appalachian Trail thru-hike, the most important being proper footwear and realistic expectations.

“Expect it to be harder than you think,” she said. “Get your gear fitted to you, because the gear makes all the difference. It doesn’t have to be the best, but it has to be the best gear for you.

“And realize that 2,000 miles is not going to be hiked in the first week,” she added. “You need to start slow, you need to get used to carrying that weight. Give yourself some grace — and you need to listen to your body. When you need to take a day off, take a day off. Better to take a couple of days off in Georgia than not finish the trail.”

Ultimately, her experience solo hiking the Appalachian Trail gave her the confidence and self-reliance to start her own business and face the challenges that life throws at everyone.

“It takes a while to get that confidence, and hiking gives you a lot of confidence, because you have to do it yourself,” she said. “You’re out there hiking 2,000 miles, so you can do things beyond what you think you can.”