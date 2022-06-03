Local teams play state regional finals with eye on final four

Local teams in four high school sports will crisscross Upstate New York on Saturday as they seek trips to the state final four.
Area teams will play state regional finals in locations as far north as Plattsburgh and as far south as Montrose. Three of those teams are from Schuylerville. The winners of Saturday's games move on to the state semifinals.
Three area softball teams will play in two locations. Argyle and Bolton-Schroon Lake will meet at Plattsburgh State at 2 p.m. in the Class D state regional final. Greenwich will take on Norwood-Norfolk in a Class C game at Malta's Luther Forest Athletic Fields at 4 p.m.
The winners of those games will play in softball's state final four at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island on June 11.
Two local girls lacrosse teams will bus down to Hendrick Hudson High School, located on the Hudson River north of New York City. Queensbury plays John Jay at 12:30 p.m. in Class B while Schuylerville faces Bronxville in Class D at 5:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
The winners of those games will move on to Cortland for the final four, June 10-11.
Schuylerville's baseball team will go the opposite direction, north to Plattsburgh, to face Section VII's Peru in a 4 p.m. Class B regional final. The Black Horses are seeking a trip to the final four in the Binghamton area, June 10-11.
Schuylerville's boys lacrosse team will have one of the shortest trips of the day. The Horses will play at Shaker High School against Briarcliff in a 10 a.m. game. That winner goes to the semifinals on June 8 in Albany.
In all spring sports, these are the first state tournament games being held since 2019. Post-sectional play was cancelled the past two years because of the pandemic.