Local teams play state regional finals with eye on final four

Local teams in four high school sports will crisscross Upstate New York on Saturday as they seek trips to the state final four.

Area teams will play state regional finals in locations as far north as Plattsburgh and as far south as Montrose. Three of those teams are from Schuylerville. The winners of Saturday's games move on to the state semifinals.

Three area softball teams will play in two locations. Argyle and Bolton-Schroon Lake will meet at Plattsburgh State at 2 p.m. in the Class D state regional final. Greenwich will take on Norwood-Norfolk in a Class C game at Malta's Luther Forest Athletic Fields at 4 p.m.

The winners of those games will play in softball's state final four at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island on June 11.

Two local girls lacrosse teams will bus down to Hendrick Hudson High School, located on the Hudson River north of New York City. Queensbury plays John Jay at 12:30 p.m. in Class B while Schuylerville faces Bronxville in Class D at 5:30 p.m.

The winners of those games will move on to Cortland for the final four, June 10-11.

Schuylerville's baseball team will go the opposite direction, north to Plattsburgh, to face Section VII's Peru in a 4 p.m. Class B regional final. The Black Horses are seeking a trip to the final four in the Binghamton area, June 10-11.

Schuylerville's boys lacrosse team will have one of the shortest trips of the day. The Horses will play at Shaker High School against Briarcliff in a 10 a.m. game. That winner goes to the semifinals on June 8 in Albany.

In all spring sports, these are the first state tournament games being held since 2019. Post-sectional play was cancelled the past two years because of the pandemic.

Saturday's State Regional Schedule GIRLS LACROSSE State Regional Tournament (at Hendrick Hudson H.S.) Class A Final Shenendehowa vs. Suffern, 10 a.m. Class B Final Queensbury vs. John Jay, 12:30 p.m. Class C Final Burnt Hills vs. Tappan Zee, 3 p.m. Class D Final Schuylerville vs. Bronxville, 5:30 p.m. SOFTBALL State Regional Tournament Class B Final Ichabod Crane vs. Canton at SUNY Potsdam, 1 p.m. Class D Final Argyle vs. Bolton-Schroon Lake at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m. Class AA Final Saratoga vs. Liverpool at Malta Luther Forest, 4 p.m. Class A Final Troy vs. New Hartford at DeWitt Carrier Park, 4 p.m. Class C Final Norwood-Norfolk vs. Greenwich at Malta Luther Forest, 4 p.m. BOYS LACROSSE State Regional Tournament (at Shaker High School) Class D Final Schuylerville vs. Briarcliff, 10 a.m. Class A Final Shenendehowa vs. Scarsdale, 12:30 p.m. Class B Final Niskayuna vs. Rye, 3 p.m. Class C Final Burnt Hills vs. Pelham Memorial, 5:30 p.m. BASEBALL State Regional Tournament Class D Final Germantown vs. Chapel Field Christian at East Side Rec, noon Class AA Final Saratoga vs. Fayetteville-Manlius at Shuttleworth Park, 1 p.m. Class C Final Norwood-Norfolk vs. Chatham at Saratoga East Side Rec, 3 p.m. Class B Final Schuylerville vs. Peru at Plattsburgh High School, 4 p.m. Class A Final Massena vs. Averill Park at Saratoga East Side Rec, 6 p.m.

