Local sports-related business, organizations react to coronavirus threat

The impact of the coronavirus and the unprecedented response to minimizing the spread of the respiratory illness has been felt across the local sporting community.
In addition to school-based programs, venues as diverse as bowling alleys, ski slopes and the local YMCA are evaluating procedures going forward with respect to containing the virus.
“We’re certainly making decisions in the best interests of the health and safety of the community, our members and our staff,” said Brian Bearor, chief executive officer of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area.
“It’s an evolving situation, but we are open, and we’re engaged on a minute-by-minute basis as information comes out,” Bearor said.
Bearor said the YMCA is canceling large gatherings and the staff is not only increasing the cleaning of its facilities, but instructing members to clean the exercise equipment before and after each use. Spray disinfectant is being provided for this, as well as additional hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.
The Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls has also stepped up its cleaning, including high-touch areas like keypads, doorknobs and house bowling balls.
“We’ve always done a good job of cleaning, but we’re doing it more often throughout the day,” owner Doug Bohannon said. “We’ve instructed our staff to wipe down anything that someone might touch, things you might not think about.”
Bohannon said all local bowling leagues are still active at this time.
“I’m not going to close my business down until such time as it becomes mandatory,” Bohannon said. “I’m a firm believer in common sense. We have had a couple of league bowlers who are seniors who aren’t coming out because of the threat of the virus.”
Glens Falls Recreation Superintendent Mike Mender said the recreation department is monitoring the coronavirus situation on a daily basis. The Glens Falls Rec Center ice rink closed on Thursday, two weeks earlier than scheduled. The Shamrock Shuffle and Leprechaun Leap runs in Glens Falls received preliminary approval and are still scheduled for March 28.
“We have our spring softball league scheduled to start May 4, so we’ll be assessing things as we get closer to that date,” Mender said.
Mender said the rec department was taking its guidance from the state health department for its summer kids camp.
“It may be different or possibly won’t happen, it all depends on the duration of the need for social distancing,” Mender said. “The health department also raised the bar to make sure kids are healthy when they come for the program.”
Glens Falls Country Club head professional Tom Haggerty said he didn’t know exactly when the golf course would open, but added that it would “definitely be ahead of schedule because of the mild winter.”
Haggerty said the club did not have any tournaments scheduled until the end of April, so “it would be premature to say what will happen then.”
Haggerty, who has been head pro at Glens Falls Country Club for 40 years, said he was “flabbergasted” when he heard the Masters was postponed on Friday.
“I was surprised the Masters didn’t wait a little longer,” Haggerty said. “It’s a shame: even if you aren’t a golfer, you watch the Masters. ... It’s a tough decision. So many people will lose incomes. These pros have to go out and earn their money every week, and then it snowballs — the golf shops at these tournaments do millions in business, the people who work the tournaments and hotels and restaurants.”
Airway Meadows Golf Club in Gansevoort plans to open Saturday at 11 a.m. for walkers on the front nine only, and the driving range is open, as well.
Among other area sporting outlets:
— Gore Mountain Ski Resort remains open daily, but marketing director Emily Stanton said they are operating at a limited capacity — including the 50 percent density reduction indoors mandated by the governor’s office. The Northwoods gondola is closed for the season, seating capacity on the ski lifts will be controlled and shuttles are not operating at this time.
— The Saratoga Springs Recreation Department has canceled all current programs and the Weibel Avenue ice rink will close Saturday. The notice on Twitter said “all future programs are still open.”
— The Team Fredette 17U Elite AAU basketball team tweeted that it was postponing tryouts for the 16U and 17U teams until further notice.
— Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta has planned its opening day for April 17. A message on its website said speedway officials are “closely following the continuing development of the Coronavirus outbreak as they prepare for the 2020 racing season.”
— Regional colleges, including Skidmore, Union, RPI, UAlbany, Siena and Hudson Valley Community College, have canceled spring sports entirely.
