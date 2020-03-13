Local sports-related business, organizations react to coronavirus threat

The impact of the coronavirus and the unprecedented response to minimizing the spread of the respiratory illness has been felt across the local sporting community.

In addition to school-based programs, venues as diverse as bowling alleys, ski slopes and the local YMCA are evaluating procedures going forward with respect to containing the virus.

“We’re certainly making decisions in the best interests of the health and safety of the community, our members and our staff,” said Brian Bearor, chief executive officer of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area.

“It’s an evolving situation, but we are open, and we’re engaged on a minute-by-minute basis as information comes out,” Bearor said.

Bearor said the YMCA is canceling large gatherings and the staff is not only increasing the cleaning of its facilities, but instructing members to clean the exercise equipment before and after each use. Spray disinfectant is being provided for this, as well as additional hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

The Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls has also stepped up its cleaning, including high-touch areas like keypads, doorknobs and house bowling balls.