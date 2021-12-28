Local sports forge ahead amid COVID surge

While pro leagues are postponing games and college bowls are being canceled because of rising coronavirus cases, local sports are forging ahead.

High school sports leagues have continued to play, though there have been occasional postponements. Face masks are required at indoor events and attendance is limited at some schools, but not all.

The Adirondack Thunder are following the state mask mandate for all spectators at Cool Insuring Arena, but have no plans to reduce capacity or require vaccination.

The Thunder lost five games before Christmas when several players and front office personnel came up positive for COVID. The team plans to announce rescheduled games on Wednesday, team president Jeff Mead said. Other ECHL teams have also had to postpone games, but Mead said the league is proceeding as if it will play a full schedule.

Among local high schools, the winter sports season is proceeding as close to normal as possible — a far cry from the shutdown of "high-risk" sports in 2020-21 that lasted until February.

"We're day-to-day — as of right now, we're still moving forward (with the winter sports season)," Glens Falls athletic director Chip Corlew said. "We'll see what the next few weeks bring. It's hard to predict."

"We're basically waiting for word from the counties, and none have come out and said we can't play or have no fans," said Amsterdam athletic director Steve Nolan, the president of the Foothills Council, which has teams scattered across six counties. "It doesn't mean that at the end of next week the bottom could fall out, but we're just going to take each day as it comes and just react to it if we need to. … People have to understand that it's something out of our control."

Attendance at high school sporting events is up to individual schools, which have been working closely with county departments of health during the pandemic. For example, Glens Falls has no cap on attendance, while Queensbury is allowing half-capacity.

The Adirondack League has a pass system that allows up to four family members to attend home and away games. It's up to the home school to decide whether to allow other spectators.

One exception is swimming, because of the lack of space for spectators, so the Foothills Council has been allowing home fans only.

Neither of the area's largest high school sports leagues — the Foothills Council or the Adirondack League — has announced stricter protocols as a preemptive measure amid increasing coronavirus case numbers.

"As of (Tuesday), the Adirondack League has not had any discussions on revising our COVID protocols, including our policy on spectators," Andrew Cook, Hartford Superintendent and president of the Adirondack League, said in an email. He added that the league would continue working with the departments of health at the state and local levels to make any necessary adjustments.

The Foothills Council also appears ready to pivot on protocols if needed.

"We have our previous plans that we've discussed and tweaked from last year," Nolan said. "The 10 schools in the Foothills can adjust on the fly if we need to. Whatever is thrown at us, we're ready to deal with."

Coaches like Queensbury's Megan Bethel have been proud of the way their athletes have handled another year of COVID protocols. Her girls basketball team is playing its first season since 2019-2020, after the school did not allow winter sports last year. One game that was postponed has already been made up.

"I've got to give a lot of credit to the kids, as much as the restrictions and wearing masks are not fun, they really are doing the best they can keeping their masks up," Bethel said. "The kids are staying positive and rolling with the punches."

Ultimately, school administrations hope to keep student-athletes and the community safe and healthy, while still allowing young people to play sports.

"It's a team effort — coaches, kids, parents, teachers, health officials. We found out we can't do it by ourselves," Corlew said. "Our priority is first, keeping kids in school academically, then keeping them playing sports."

In a worst-case scenario, if health officials were to bar spectators from games, it's likely that high school sports would continue to be played in empty buildings. However, it's uncertain whether the Thunder could finish the season under those conditions.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter: @PTobeyPSVarsity. Follow Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

