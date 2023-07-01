GLENS FALLS — Four local pitchers helped the Glens Falls Dragons shut out Boonville 8-0 on Saturday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at East Field.

Connor Bovair of South Glens Falls, Zander Teator of Saratoga, Riley Orr of Queensbury and Jesse Kuzmich of Greenwich combined on a four-hitter. The Dragons scored five times in the third inning and improved to 8-11.

Glens Falls is back at East Field on Sunday for a 6 p.m. game against Oneonta.

Bovair made his second start for the Dragons and went three innings. Teator went the next three innings and got the win. Orr then struck out five over two innings and Kuzmich pitched the ninth. Each pitcher allowed one hit.

Trevor Dutra went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Dragons’ 10-hit effort. Nick Marola and Kyle McNeff hit RBI singles in the third, when the Dragons took advantage of several Boonville errors.

Glens Falls added two runs in the seventh.