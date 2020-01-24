Local hoop shooters qualify for region finals

Five local basketball players were winners in the North District competition in the Elks Hoop Shoot recently.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jaxon Egloff and Delaney Lanphear, both representing Glens Falls Lodge No. 81, won the 10-11-year-old divisions. Clara Mitchell, representing Ticonderoga Lodge No. 1494, won the girls 8-9 division.

In the 12-13-year-old division, Trevor Harris of the Ticonderoga lodge won the boys and Haley Stafford of the Glens Falls lodge won the girls.

The North District consists of Elks Lodges from Glens Falls, Whitehall, Ticonderoga, Keeseville and Saranac Lake. The North District champions qualified for the state's East Regional Finals on Feb. 2 at Stillwater High School. Winners of that event move on to the state finals on March 1 in Syracuse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0