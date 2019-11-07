{{featured_button_text}}

AIRWAY MEADOWS

Saturday Afternoon Scramble — 11/2

Low gross: T1. Kyle Schultz -6, Walt Kosinski, Rich Sweeney. T1. Dan Stewart -6, Jeff Yeackel.

