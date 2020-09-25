Local Golf Results — Sept. 25

AIRWAY MEADOWS
Friday Night Scramble — 9/18
Low gross: 1. Mike Ricci, Sam Chabot, Devin Caples, Cathleen McQueeney (-6).
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Mike Ricci (7-8). No. 9, Bryan Schermerhorn (2-1).
BAY MEADOWS
Tuesday Morning Ladies — 9/22
Secret Partner low gross: 1. Diane Perkowski & Glenda Tilley, 99. T2. Diane Murray & Martha Mann, 100. T2. Bonnie Kopp & Eileen Healy, 100. T4. Joyce Paul & Marge French, 103. T4. Nancy Earl & Joy Griffin, 103. T4. Eileen Tarantino & Janet Gramuglia, 103. T4. Fran DelSignore & Anne Peterson, 103.
BEND OF THE RIVER
Senior Scramble — 9/25
Results: 1. Kim Gray, Tim MacDougal, Lee Varney, Jim Werthmuller (59), T2. John Dennett, Gene Perry, Bruce Smith (60), T2. Frank Buehler, Dave Maynard, Ray Rabl, Chuck Rogan (60), T2. Porkey Clements, Larry Haskell, Ron Rivard, Jim Sullivan (60), 5. Jerry Bennett, Jay Hayner, Tim Murphy, Bill Serba (62), T6. John Carney, Joe Garahan, Bob Raymond, Gerry Woodward (64), T6. Phil Dickenson, Dave Rosebrook, Richard Wagner, Al Wilcox (64), T8. Jon Baum, Rene Clarke, John Reed, Tom Reed (65), T8. John Blizzard, Mark Bremser, Randy Redwine, Russ Williams (65), T8. Jerry Artale, Jack Labombard, Bruce Podwirny (65), T8. Charlie Brooks, Ed Lombardi, Dave McElrath (65), 12. Bob Donohue, Frank Pelletier, Charlie Redmond (66), 13. Don Brooks, Gary Hedrick, Mike O’Neil, Ed Powers (67).
HILAND PARK
Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing — 9/11
Results: 1. Dave McDonnell, Derek McDonnell, Jason Krogmann, David Krogmann (61), 2. Melissa Davidson, Ed Davis, Mike Rozell, Dan Monahan (61), 3. Jimmy Greene, Matt McCann, Ed Adeson, Jason Alden (61), 4. Kevin Dineen, Will Dineen, Gord Dineen, Chase Zieky (63), 5. Brian Warner, Joe Leuci, Matt Enny, Matt Howard (64).
QUEENSBURY C.C.
Wednesday Women's — 9/24
Secret partners low gross: T1. Jane Barton, 176. T1. Terri Jeffords, 176. T2. Cathy Lynch, 180. T2. Jill Nelson, 180.
Secret partners low net: T1. Lidia Cerrone, 133. T1. Maureen McKinney, 133. T2. Kathy Cerrone, 139. T2. Laurie Weeks, 139.
SUNNYSIDE PAR 3
Member-Member — 9/20
A flight low gross: 1. Doug Beaty and Dave Trudel, 56.
A flight low net: 1. Tim Webb and Steve Philion, 50.
Couples low gross: 1. Christine and Steve Engelhard, 57.
Monday Open Scramble — 9/20
Low gross: 1. Penny Schiek and Rich Gordon, 27.
Low net: T1. Lee Roberts and Dave Trudel, 25. T1. Carrie and Chad St. John, 25.
Closest to the pin: No. 1, Doug Beaty, 16".
