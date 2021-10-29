 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local golf results — Oct. 29

  • 0

BAY MEADOWS

Thurs. Co-Ed Scramble — 10/21

Low gross: 1. Doreen Bain, Blaine Beattie, Jim Cartin, Bill Purick (-4), 2. Nancy Stannard, Dick Linehan, Tom Ives, Mark Laurin (-3).

Closest to the pin: No. 5, Doreen Bain (14-1). No. 7, Gene Casella (14-2).

BEND OF THE RIVER

Bob Ross Sr. Scramble — 10/29

Results: T1. Bob Evans, Bud LaRose, Fred MacNaughton, Al Wilcox (62), T1. Kim Gray, Gene Perry, Steve Thomson (62), 3. John Carney, Dave McElrath, Frank Pelletier, Richard Wagner (63), 4. Jerry Artale, Jerry Bennett, Dave Briscoe, Chuck Rogan (64), 5. Keith Knoop, Tim Moriarty, Terry Rillahan (65), 6. John Blizzard, Joe Garahan, Gary Monteith, Tom Reed (66), T7. Bill Beneszewski, Charlie Brooks, Rene Clarke, Charlie Redmond (67), T7. Chip Corlew, Dave Maynard, Steven Petramale, Matt Shepanzyk (67), 9. Phil Dickenson, John Gecewicz, Tim Murphy, Jim Werthmuller (70), 10. Don Brooks, Ray Rabl, Bruce Smith, Ron White (71).

People are also reading…

Note: After multiple card matches for 8 holes, the commissioner ruled that both of the team teams would share the first place prize.

Longest putt: No. 1, John Carney (15-0), No. 2, Jerry Bennett (23-2), No. 8, Jerry Artale (15-0), No. 9, Fred MacNaughton (10-8).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News