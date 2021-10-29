Local golf results — Oct. 29

BAY MEADOWS

Thurs. Co-Ed Scramble — 10/21

Closest to the pin: No. 5, Doreen Bain (14-1). No. 7, Gene Casella (14-2).

BEND OF THE RIVER

Bob Ross Sr. Scramble — 10/29

Note: After multiple card matches for 8 holes, the commissioner ruled that both of the team teams would share the first place prize.