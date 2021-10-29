Local golf results — Oct. 29

BAY MEADOWS
Thurs. Co-Ed Scramble — 10/21
Low gross: 1. Doreen Bain, Blaine Beattie, Jim Cartin, Bill Purick (-4), 2. Nancy Stannard, Dick Linehan, Tom Ives, Mark Laurin (-3).
Closest to the pin: No. 5, Doreen Bain (14-1). No. 7, Gene Casella (14-2).
BEND OF THE RIVER
Bob Ross Sr. Scramble — 10/29
Results: T1. Bob Evans, Bud LaRose, Fred MacNaughton, Al Wilcox (62), T1. Kim Gray, Gene Perry, Steve Thomson (62), 3. John Carney, Dave McElrath, Frank Pelletier, Richard Wagner (63), 4. Jerry Artale, Jerry Bennett, Dave Briscoe, Chuck Rogan (64), 5. Keith Knoop, Tim Moriarty, Terry Rillahan (65), 6. John Blizzard, Joe Garahan, Gary Monteith, Tom Reed (66), T7. Bill Beneszewski, Charlie Brooks, Rene Clarke, Charlie Redmond (67), T7. Chip Corlew, Dave Maynard, Steven Petramale, Matt Shepanzyk (67), 9. Phil Dickenson, John Gecewicz, Tim Murphy, Jim Werthmuller (70), 10. Don Brooks, Ray Rabl, Bruce Smith, Ron White (71).
Note: After multiple card matches for 8 holes, the commissioner ruled that both of the team teams would share the first place prize.
Longest putt: No. 1, John Carney (15-0), No. 2, Jerry Bennett (23-2), No. 8, Jerry Artale (15-0), No. 9, Fred MacNaughton (10-8).