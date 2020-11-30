Local Golf Results — Nov. 30

AIRWAY MEADOWS
Saturday Scramble — 11/21
Low gross: 1. Dave Castle (-6). 1. Hank Wysocki (-6). 1. Dolph (-6).
Closest to the pin: No. 9, Peter Torjas (7-4 1/2). No. 3, Colin Rosslee (35-0).
SUNNYSIDE PAR 3
Par 4 Tournament — 11/21
Low gross: 1. Scott Gilligan and Dan Wadsworth (-11). 2. Steve Ross and Dan Poirier (-10). T3. Dennis Walkup and Bob Sullivan (-9). T3. Ed Hafner and Pat Corbett (-9).
Closest to the pin: No. 1. Dan Wadsworth (46-0).
