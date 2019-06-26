AIRWAY MEADOWS
Friday Night Scramble — 6/21
Low gross: 1. Don Seymour, Dan Roberts, Pete Barton, Walt Kosinski (-5). 2. Bobby Frank, Sam Chabot, Larry Chapman, Jimmy Peters (-4).
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Bobby Frank (22-4), No. 9, Kyle Schultz (18-3).
BATTENKILL C.C.
Spring Handicap
Dan DeGregory def. Nick Vooris, Mark Burton def. Ryan Sherman, Scottie Daigle def. Don Catellier, Josh Lanni def. Dave Harshbarger
Buck Boivin Tournament
Low Gross: Tim Bulger, Shawn McCormick, Tim Herrick, Doug McQuade 64; John LaBelle, Mike Penzarino, Joe Peterson, Corey Robley 64.
BEND OF THE RIVER
Senior Scramble —6/21
T1. Bill Serba, Martin Harr, Gene Perry, Jack Labombard (63). T1. John Dennett, Gary Hedrick, Ray Rabl, John Blizzard (63). T1. John Carney, Bruce Smith, Butch Hurley, Jim Sullivan (63). T1. Fred MacNaughton, Jerry Artale, Bruce Podwirny, Ron Rivard (63). 5. Paul McLean, Dave McElrath, Dean Boecher (65). T6. Chuck Rogan, Al Wilcox, Lee Werner, Fr. Paul Cox (66). T6. Dave Maynard, Tom Greene, Gerry Woodward, Bob Raymond (66). T6. Mike O’Neil, Porkey Clements, Rick Morehouse, Jerry Bennett (66). 9. Lou King, Dave Rosebrook, Frank Buehler, Fr. Nellis Tremblay (68). 10. Jon Baum, Bill Spieth, Tim Bechard, Sherm Parker (70).
Closest to the pin: No. 2, John Dennett (2-10). No. 4, Jack Labombard (5-6). No. 7, Bruce Podwirny (9-8). No. 8, John Dennett (11 inches). No. 9, Ray Rabl (4-7).
CRONIN’S RESORT
Wed. Night Cash Bash — 6/19
Low net: T1. John Sweeney, Pete Sweeney, Ump Pryme, Tinker Young, 66. T1. Walt Kaskewsky, Greg Testaterno, Dave Hammond, Tim Carroll, 66. 3. Lenny Norton, Buck Russell, Jay Roden, Neil Roden, 67. 4. Dannie Wilson, Max Miner, Steve Black, Brian McDonald, 68.
Closest to the pin: No. 5, Brutus Meehan (6 inches).
Tue. Night Ladies — 6/25
Low gross: 1. Sue Halliday, 42. Low net: 1. Bonni Roth, 30.
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Lisa Bolton (3-4).
GLENS FALLS C.C.
Men’s Weekly tournament — 6/23
A Flight — Low gross: 1. John Crispino, 70. 2. Ed O’Hara, 73. 3. Dave Dailey, 76. Low net: 1. Greg Goetz, 65. 2. Mike Gorham, 66. 3. Gary Randall, 68.
B Flight — Low gross: 1. Phil Ulrich, 81. 2. Jim Yarter, 85. 3. Dr. Steve Bassin, 87. Low net: 1. Jack Bienick, 67. 2. Pat Monahan, 68. 3. Dr. Mike Shea, 69.
C Flight — Low gross: 1. Karl Seitz, 92. 2. Dr. Richard Reisman, 96. 3. Bud Wolf, 98. Low net: 1. Dr. Ron DelSignore, 73. 2. Keith McAfee, 75. 3. Judge Jens Lobb, 75.
Pot Luck: Bill Wasserbach
Guest Day — 6/21
Low gross: 1. Dr. Kevin Herlihy, Kevin Brynes, 69. 2. Mark Moshier, Dave Rutz, 70.
Low net: 1. Tim Conley, Al Caccesa, 55. 2. Richard Laakso, Andrew Laakso, 57. 3. Mike Gorham, Mike Palmer, 58. 4. Ken Canastar, Joe Barran, 59. 5. Bob Huntz, Anthony Bruno, 59. 6. Mark Sylvia, Chris DelGiacco, 61. 7. Tim Conley, Pat Lillo, 61.
Closest to the pin: No. 9, Mark Moshier (7-4). No. 18, Kevin Byrnes (9-9).
Longest Drives: Paul Richards No. 13, Josh Barney No. 14, Tom DelSignore No. 2, Dick O’Connor No. 4.
HILAND PARK
Monday Ladies — 6/24
Closest to the pin: No. 15, Nicole Bovee, 10 feet.
Longest drive: No. 12, Laura LaPoint, 285 yards.
Wednesday League — 6/19
Men’s low gross: 1. Mike Fuller, 37. 2. Mike Graves, 38.
Men’s low net: 1. Dave McDonnell, 33. 2. Bill Sara, 36.5.
Ladies’ low gross: 1. Penny Schiek, 46.
Monday Ladies — 6/17
Closest to the pin: No. 6, Noreen Z (2-6).
Longest drive: No. 4, Sharon K (300 yards).
POLE VALLEY
Pole Valley Couples — 6/21
1. Ivy Vitenbergs & Jan Young, 33. 2. Jack Young & Pat Vitenbergs, 34. 3. Bill Phillips & Carol Seavey 35.
QUEENSBURY C.C.
Monday Ladies of the Evening — 6/24
A Flight — Low net: 1. Kelly Meader/Terri St. Pierre. 2. Peggy Alexy/Beth Currier. T3. Mary Sicard/Diana Tallon. T3. Jeannie Chrabaszcz/Sue Shoemaker. T3. Terri Jeffords/Colleen Johnson.
B Flight — Low gross: 1. Rosie Curran/Cheri Stevens. 2. Linda Pollack/Mary Hoertkorn. T3. Laurie Weeks/Deb Fenton. T3. Jane Barton/Cathy Gray. T3. Sally Costello/Denise Zayachek.
Tue. Night League — 6/18
Low Gross: 1. Clint Currier 39, 2T. Bob Sullivan, Mike O’Neil 40
Low Net: 1. Mark McCallister 30, 2T. Ray Bell, Bruce Homicz 31, 4T. Don Bress, John Anderson 32.
SUNNYSIDE PAR 3
Monday Open Scramble — 6/24
Low gross: Christine and Steve Engelhart, 29.
Low net: 1. Oscar Guilder and Ernie Grenier, 2. John Latham and Rich Gordon.
Oaken Bucket League
Low gross: Dan Poirier 27
Under average: Steve Celeste -5, Brian Arnold -5
Standings: Exterminators 39, Eagles 35 1/2, Xholes 35
Tin Cup League
Low gross: Mike O’Neil 26
Under average: John Einzig -6
Standings: Full Moon 42, Fred’s 40, New Way 35 1/2
