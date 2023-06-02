BAY MEADOWS

Monday Co-ed Shamble — 5/29

1st place: Dick Linehan, Bob Bogdan, Bill Dresser, Bill Purick. 2nd Place: Mark Laurin, Tom Jacobson, Steve Maxim, Bill Janos

Closest to Pin: No. 5, Steve Maxim, 9 feet, 5 inches; No. 7, Bill Janos, 28 feet, 4 inches.

Thursday Co-Ed Scramble — 6/1

1st Place: -5 Ben Purick, Blaine Beattie, Ray Fuller

2nd Place: -5 Tom Ives, Bill Dresser, Bob Bogdan

Closest to Pin #5: Mark Laurin 12'5" Closest to pin #7: Dick Linehan 13'2"

Wednesday Morning Ladies — 5/31

Results (Nose tournament): T1. Bonnie Kopp, Diane Murray, 26, T3. Janet Gramgulia, Joy Griffin, 27, 5. Eileen Healy, 28, T6. Linda Niedermeyer, Lin Hare, Sandy Byers, 29, T9. Eileen Tarantino, Debbie Romanazzi, 30, T11. Debbie Boduch, Martha Mann, Diana Ross, Andrea DelSignore, 31

Tuesday Morning Ladies — 5/9

Results: T1. Diane Perkowski, Jen Donovan, 45, T3. Eileen Healy 49, Nancy Stannard-Linehan 49.

Tuesday Morning Ladies — 5/16

Results: 1. Jen Donovan 45, T2. Shirley Long 46, Sue Hummel 46, 4. Eileen Healy 48.

Tuesday Morning Ladies — 5/23

Flight A: 1. Diana Murray 43, T2. Nancy Linehan, Sue Hummel 46.

Flight B: T1. Joanne Wolcott, Nancy Earl, Bonnie Kopp, Linda Niedemeyer, Jeanne Garrand 53.

Flight C: 1. Sandy Coulter 57, 2. Anita Cartin 58, T3. Sue Nassivera, Sandy LaPierre 59.

Tuesday Morning Ladies — 5/30

Flight A: Sue Hummel 43, 2. Eileen Healy 44, 3. Shirley Long 45.

Flight B: Bonnie Kopp 50, T2. Nancy Earl, Joyce Paul 51.

Flight C: 1. Anita Cartin 48, 2. Sandy Coulter 55, 3. Joan Ryan 57.

Monday Coed League — 5/8

Results: 1. Kim & Bruce Fowler 99, 2. Lucy Abrahams & Dick Linehan 101, 3. Cheryl & Bill Purick 110.

Monday Coed League —5/15

Results: 1. Maria Ruggi & Bob Beebe 87, 2. Doreen & Gary Bain 93, 3. Kelly Mitchell & Steve Johnson 99.

Monday Coed League —5/22

Results: 1. Kelly Mitchell & Joe Robilee 87, T2. Cathy DelSignore & Bob Beebe, Nancy & Dick Linehan 90.

Closest to pin, No. 7: Kelly Mitchell (10-2).

BEND OF THE RIVER

Bob Ross Senior Scramble — 6/2

1. Larry Haskell, Tim MacDougal, Jerry Newell, Al Wilcox - 58

T2. John Blizzard, Frank Pelletier, Bill Serba, Devin Spencer - 61

T2. Phil Dickinson, Lou King, Fred MacNaughton, Tom Reed - 61

T4. Charlie Brooks, Kim Gray, Dave McElrath, Lee Varney - 63

T4. Keith Knoop, Gene Perry, Randy Phillips, Ray Rabl - 63

6. Jay Gardner, John Gecewicz, Ron Rivard, Steve Showers - 64

T7. Bob Donohue, Gary Hedrick, Ed Lombardi, Charlie Redmond - 65

T7. Jack Labombard, Jim Ross, Jim Werthmuller - 65

T9. Jerry Bennett, Al Charpentier, Steve Coulter, Jim Polunci - 66

T9. Rick Allen, Leroy Bessette, Jim Gedney, Jeff Sherlock - 66

T9. Frank Fernandez, Ken Labelle Sr., Bud LaRose, Gary Monteith - 66

T12. Randy Redwine, Chuck Rogan, Dave Rosebrook, Marty Sherman - 67

T12. John Dennett, Doug Dickinson, Joe Garahan, Paul McLean - 67

T14. Phil Gallant, Dave Maynard, Skip Perkins, Carroll Theriault - 68

T14. Jerry Artale, Tony Cafaro, Porkey Clements, Bruce Smith - 68

T14. Jon Baum, Mike Hicks, Jim Shoemaker - 68

17. Randy Hadley, Karl Lashway, Curt Williams - 69

Closest to pin: No. 1, Dave McElrath — 3 feet, 5 inches. No. 4 White tees, Mick Hicks — 6 feet, 9 inches. Gold tees, Randy Redwine — 6 feet, 11 inches. No. 5, Rick Allen — 1 foot, 8 inches. No. 8 Ed Lombardi — 1 foot, 9 inches

CRONIN’S GOLF RESORT

Wed. Night Cash Bash — 5/24

Low net: T1. Don Converse, Brutus Meehan, Walt Arnold, Dave McAvinney 63; T1. Rich Blum, Mike DeAngelo, Seth, Nick 63.

Closest to the pin: No. 4, Walt Arnold (2-8).

Mon. Night Men’s League — 5/29

Low gross: Steve Engle, Ryen Young, Jeff Matte 37.

Low net: John Santasier, Ryen Young, Terry Whitney 29.

Closest to the pin: No. 18, Cris Murray (2-11).

Tue. Night Ladies’ League — 5/30

Low gross, A Flight: Lisa Bolton, Terry Russo, 37.

Low net, A Flight: Sandi Pratt 29.

Low gross, B Flight: Margie Vartigian 47.

Low net, B Flight: Margie Vartigian 28.

Birdies: No. 11, No. 14, Lisa Bolton; No, 12, No. 18, Sandi Pratt.

GLENS FALLS CC

Adirondack Junior Golf Tour Invitational — 5/20

Girls: 1. Hayden Knapp 75, 2. Nicole Criscone 81, 3. Morgan Oliver 81, 4. Zorah Williams 82, 5. Sienna Wheeler 83.

Boys: 1. Kellan Dean 75, 2. Noah Tyler 76, 3. Connor DesJardins 77, 4. Tanner LaTorre 78, 5. CJ Strong 79.

QUEENSBURY CC

Wednesday Women's — 5/31

Back 9 — Low Gross: 1. Jeannie Chrabaszcz 38, 2. Jen Donovan 42, T3. Cathy Lynch 43, Denise Zayachek 43.

Low Net: 1. Nancy Earl 30, 2. Sally Costello 33, T3. Peggy Alexy, Bridget Barlow, Jane Barton, Lidia Cerrone 34

Thirsty Thursday Scramblers — 6/1

1. Barry Bisner Matt Vamvalis 33, 2. Jason Currier Craig Ibbotson 35, 3. Ken Sawyer. John Einzig. 36

Heather’s Hackers — 5/29

Results: 1. Bill Wheeler, 2. Bob Evans, 3. Bud Maddocks, 4. Keith Conners.

Couples League — 5/26

Red, White & Blue, low gross: 1. Iris & Larry Brown 84, 2. Robin & Ed Fitzpatrick 89, 3. Gina & Sandy Family 89.

Red, White & Blue, low net: 1. Peggy & Fred Alexy 71, 2. Bridget & Shawn Barlow 74, 3. Teresa & John Williams 75.

SUNNYSIDE PAR 3

Adirondack Junior Golf Tour Invitational — 5/21

Sox-Hole Scramble: 1. Bryce Truitt/Joey Brewer 24, 2. Leighton Canale/Ashton Flanigan/Alex Fregoe 28, 3. Aidan Nastke /Bryce McCabe 28.

Nine-Hole Scramble: 1. Casey Hart /Vinny Romano 30, 2. Matt Fitzgerald/Parker Royael 34, 3. Emmy Mattson/Maggie Morehouse/Reilly Kervin 36.

Nine-Hole Individual Stoke Play (older division): 1. Rhys Roberts 27, 2. Maddie Oliver 30, 3. Jack Oliver 30.

Nine-Hole Individual Stroke Play (younger division): 1. Gannon MacDougall 30, 2. Jake Korol 31, 3. Elliott Meyers 35.

Tin Cup League — 5/31

Low Gross: D. Stutes & K. Moses (26)

Low Net: J. Einzig (-6)

Closest to the Pin: No. 6, T. Catone (4’-0”)

Weekly Standings: 1. New Way (30), 2. Spartans (29.5), 3. Ray’s Raiders (26), 4. Curmudgeons (25.5)

Starlighter's — 6/1

Low Gross: Patti Monroe, Jan Niemer, Penny Schiek & Sue Vincent (34).

Low Net: Lindsey Gullborg (20).

Closest to the Pin, No. 3, Julie Madison.

Birdies: Penny Schiek, Donna Waite, Lindsey Gullborg.