Local Golf Results — April 16

AIRWAY MEADOWS
Friday Night Scramble — 4/9
Low gross: 1. Don Seymour, Mike Gulli, Dave Castle (-5). 2. Bobby Frank, Roger Brown, Mike Usher, Cathleen McQuenney (-4). 3. Bryan Schermerhorn, Lance Chapman, Heather Cleary, Colin Rosslee (-4).
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Don Seymour, 6-8. No. 9, Lance Chapman, 16-6.
SUNNYSIDE PAR 3
Mini Masters, Saturday Series — 4/10
Four ball, low gross: 1. Doug & Garrett Beaty, 29.
Scramble, low gross: T1. Steve & Christine Englehard, 23. T1. Doug & Garrett Beaty, 23.
Closest to the pin: No. 2, Rick Demers, 2-1. No. 7, Rob Smith, 6-1.
