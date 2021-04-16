 Skip to main content
Local Golf Results — April 16
Local Golf Results — April 16

AIRWAY MEADOWS

Friday Night Scramble — 4/9

Low gross: 1. Don Seymour, Mike Gulli, Dave Castle (-5). 2. Bobby Frank, Roger Brown, Mike Usher, Cathleen McQuenney (-4). 3. Bryan Schermerhorn, Lance Chapman, Heather Cleary, Colin Rosslee (-4).

Closest to the pin: No. 3, Don Seymour, 6-8. No. 9, Lance Chapman, 16-6.

SUNNYSIDE PAR 3

Mini Masters, Saturday Series — 4/10

Four ball, low gross: 1. Doug & Garrett Beaty, 29.

Scramble, low gross: T1. Steve & Christine Englehard, 23. T1. Doug & Garrett Beaty, 23.

Closest to the pin: No. 2, Rick Demers, 2-1. No. 7, Rob Smith, 6-1.

