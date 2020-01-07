Local girl advances in Elks Hoop Shoot
Local girl advances in Elks Hoop Shoot

GLENS FALLS — Hayley Stafford of Glens Falls recently won the district title and advanced to the Eastern New York regionals of the Elks National Hoop Shoot contest.

Stafford, 13, won the 12-13 age group title by going 20 for 25 in the second round of the annual free-throw shooting contest. She is a seventh-grader at Glens Falls Middle School and plays for the girls modified basketball team.

The regionals are set for Feb. 2 at Stillwater High School. If Stafford advances, the New York State Hoop Shoot is set for March 7 in Syracuse.

Glens Falls graduate and current Syracuse freshman Joseph Girard III is a previous Elks National Hoop Shoot champion.

