Local girl advances in Elks Hoop Shoot

GLENS FALLS — Hayley Stafford of Glens Falls recently won the district title and advanced to the Eastern New York regionals of the Elks National Hoop Shoot contest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Stafford, 13, won the 12-13 age group title by going 20 for 25 in the second round of the annual free-throw shooting contest. She is a seventh-grader at Glens Falls Middle School and plays for the girls modified basketball team.

The regionals are set for Feb. 2 at Stillwater High School. If Stafford advances, the New York State Hoop Shoot is set for March 7 in Syracuse.

Glens Falls graduate and current Syracuse freshman Joseph Girard III is a previous Elks National Hoop Shoot champion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0