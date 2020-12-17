 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local dressage team wins regional championship
0 comments

Local dressage team wins regional championship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GANSEVOORT — The North Country Horses Interscholastic Equestrian Association dressage team captured the Regional Upper School Championship on Saturday in Skaneateles.

The team is made up of Taylor Barraclough of Schuylerville, Jessica Brown of Stillwater, Daniel Joyce and Emma McGraw of Saratoga Springs, Alexandria Karam of Shenendehowa and Olivia McDonald of Cohoes.

The championship earned the team enough points to be one of the 12 teams to qualify for the national finals, scheduled for May 15-16 in Hamburg, New York.

The team is coached by Amanda Vance, owner and operator of North Country Horses, and Anne Hayes, instructor at North Country Horses.

IEA provides students in public and private schools, primarily ages 9-19, the opportunity to compete in an equestrian team sport.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News