Local dressage team wins regional championship

GANSEVOORT — The North Country Horses Interscholastic Equestrian Association dressage team captured the Regional Upper School Championship on Saturday in Skaneateles.

The team is made up of Taylor Barraclough of Schuylerville, Jessica Brown of Stillwater, Daniel Joyce and Emma McGraw of Saratoga Springs, Alexandria Karam of Shenendehowa and Olivia McDonald of Cohoes.

The championship earned the team enough points to be one of the 12 teams to qualify for the national finals, scheduled for May 15-16 in Hamburg, New York.

The team is coached by Amanda Vance, owner and operator of North Country Horses, and Anne Hayes, instructor at North Country Horses.

IEA provides students in public and private schools, primarily ages 9-19, the opportunity to compete in an equestrian team sport.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0