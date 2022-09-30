Local Bowling Scores — Sept. 30

Kingpins Alley
Kingpins Seniors — 9/26
Larry Varecka 235, 204, 235; Linda Steves 192.
Slate Valley Lanes
Mettowee League — 9/26
Ashley Marcille 194,299-645; Adam Gordon 227,204-623; Hannah Fifield 198; Roy Fifield 214; Matt Wood 231,279,203-713; Ray Johnson 204; Chris Gould 238; Justin Lourie 205; Todd Manning 204; Boo Boudrieau 214; Cody Seaver 223,246-658; Jeff loveland 223,246-658; Bubba Jones 201; Herb Sady 204.
Northern League — 9/28
John Hollister 204,204; Bernie Lurvey 223,216-621; Andy Stone 203; Steve Manning 213; Morgan Conlon 201; Dick Caron 223; Jeff Ludwikowski 200,204.
Wednesday Mixed — 9/28
Bryan Warner 225; Clint Dekalb 225,214-622; Matt Wood 214,201,211-626; Jamie Greene 268-654; Mark Towslee 255,256,204-715; John Teriele 216,204; Jason Tooley 213,246,222-681; Tim Cook 206; Rusty Wescott 228; Ed Presseau 200,210,205-615.