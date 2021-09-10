Local bowling scores — Sept. 10

Broadway Lanes
Fortune Men's 150 — 8/30
Bryan Scott 203,215; Larry Haskell Sr. 211; Rocky Salemmo 203; Jason Smith 206,213,245-664; John Davis Jr 222,230-642; Mark Gulick 203,224-601; Brett Stuttard 221,214-636; Matt Kingsley 213,223-606; Mark Wadsworth 201; Bill Davidson 223,247-656; Joe Yanklowitz 212; Steve Lapointe 227; Mike Blair 216,233-644; John Nassivera 200,256-637; Jim Hafner 236-605; Matt Nevins 218-601; Cody Brockway 203,207; Anthony Pliscofsky 202; Clayton Brockway 243; Ray Vantassell 259,236-656; Paul Marissal 212; Paul Colvin 202; Larry Gaulin 201; Austin Jones 225; Chris Smith 230,224-651; Gary Mckinney 219,300-683; Chris Latterell 242,201-613; Shawn Mabb 239,219-616; Jesse Edwards Jr 248,211-631; Jeff Hermance 215,225-631; Steve Stimpson 201; Marrio Massa 225; Andy Conley 211; Jim Norton 221-612; Richard Norton Jr. 212,224-633; Jarrett Morris 231; Tim Grundler 226; Jeff Morris 213,235-636; Garry Monrian 234,204; Lou Kanniguiser 258; Joe Nash 214; Jamie Perkins 210,224-623; Jesse Whorf 226,246-653; Mike Jones 211,223-643; Tim Cook 214,201; James Tisi 203,211-607; Eric Evans 202,233; Mike Krawczyk 245,204-616.