Local bowling scores — Oct. 7

KINGPINS ALLEY

Kingpin Seniors —10/3

Steve Baker 225; Larry Varecka 215—223; JoEllen McGuire 186.

Slate Valley Lanes

Mettowee — 10/3

Ray Johnson 243; Chris Gould 200,243-645; Keith Guinipero 236,202,214-652; Ashley Marcille 243,246,193-682; Herb Sady 213-605; Candy Hurlburt 205; Cody Seaver 234,263-664; Tyler Kelley 208; Hannah Fifield 204; Roy Fifield 215,213,200-628; Matt Wood 257,217-665.

Northern League — 10/4

Bernie lurvey 222; Jackie Walace 190; Scott Bourn 202; Sam Mcdonald 205.

Wednesday Mixed — 10/5

Jamie Greene 233,226,200-659; Mark Towslee 235-601; John Teriele 214,219-631; Jamie Wescott 203,206; David Ricard 215,208-602; Bryan Warner 225; Clint Dekalb 264,206,209-679; James Tisi 210,222,206-643.

Coffee & Donut —10/7

Roxanne Peck 186.

